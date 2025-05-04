PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

In a decisive victory, the People's Action Party (PAP) secured 87 out of 97 seats in Singapore's elections, strengthening its grip on power amid global economic uncertainties. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's leadership was put to the test, yet the electorate chose continuity and stability over opposition demands for greater accountability.

With 65.57% of votes in favor, an increase from the 61.24% in the 2020 election, the PAP maintained its standing as Singapore's dominant political force. The results are seen as a vote of confidence in Wong, who is tasked with navigating challenges like the US-China trade tensions and domestic issues of cost of living and housing.

Prime Minister Wong, addressing the nation, emphasized the importance of trust and stability for Singapore to weather international challenges. He committed to forging ahead with reforms, promising to address citizens' concerns while shaping a resilient future for the prosperous city-state.

