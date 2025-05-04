Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions: Air Chief Meets PM Modi

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met with PM Narendra Modi to discuss heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. No official details were released, but Modi granted the military operational freedom to respond. Subsequent punitive measures have further strained diplomatic and trade relations between the nations.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate on the security situation following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Official details of the meeting remain undisclosed, but the discussion centred around India's strategic response.

Less than a day prior, the Navy Chief briefed Modi on the situation in the Arabian Sea. Despite the ongoing silence regarding explicit outcomes, sources suggest discussions focused on India's defensive postures concerning cross-border terror activities, following ties to the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives.

India has since initiated punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing land borders, and downgrading diplomatic connections. In reciprocation, Pakistan has shut its airspace and halted trade, marking a significant strain in bilateral relations.

