Leadership Shuffle: Kerala Congress in Flux

KPCC President K Sudhakaran remains confident in his position amid swirling speculations of a leadership shakeup in the Congress party's Kerala unit. Though rumors suggest a pending reshuffle, Sudhakaran asserts he has not been asked to step down by the high command.

Meeting with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Sudhakaran did not detect any imminent changes regarding his role. He claims internal party factions are circulating misinformation about his health to undermine his leadership.

Despite his age, Sudhakaran emphasizes that efficiency, not age, is key for leadership roles. As rumors circulate about potential successors like Anto Antony MP and Sunny Joseph MLA, Sudhakaran remains steadfast, supported by figures like former KPCC president K Muraleedharan and CWC member Shashi Tharoor MP.

