Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle: Kerala Congress in Flux

Amid speculation of a leadership change in the Kerala Congress, KPCC president K Sudhakaran claims confidence in retaining his position. Despite rumors, Sudhakaran, after meeting party high-ups, sees no indication of his replacement. Opposition within the party cites age and health, but Sudhakaran insists on efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:04 IST
Leadership Shuffle: Kerala Congress in Flux
  • Country:
  • India

KPCC President K Sudhakaran remains confident in his position amid swirling speculations of a leadership shakeup in the Congress party's Kerala unit. Though rumors suggest a pending reshuffle, Sudhakaran asserts he has not been asked to step down by the high command.

Meeting with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Sudhakaran did not detect any imminent changes regarding his role. He claims internal party factions are circulating misinformation about his health to undermine his leadership.

Despite his age, Sudhakaran emphasizes that efficiency, not age, is key for leadership roles. As rumors circulate about potential successors like Anto Antony MP and Sunny Joseph MLA, Sudhakaran remains steadfast, supported by figures like former KPCC president K Muraleedharan and CWC member Shashi Tharoor MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025