Putin Rules Out Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine, Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

In comments broadcast on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated there is currently no need to deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He expressed hope that such weapons would remain unnecessary even as he emphasized Russia's capability to bring the conflict to a conclusive end.

Putin also announced a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to commemorate Victory Day in World War II, planned from May 8 to May 10. This decision comes amidst stalled peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for a more extensive 30-day ceasefire.

The conflict continues to have a heavy toll. An overnight drone attack on Kyiv, reportedly by Russian forces, resulted in 11 injuries, including children, and some property damage. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high as Russia launched a significant drone and missile assault overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)