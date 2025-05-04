Left Menu

Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Lord Ram

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for calling Lord Ram a 'mythological figure,' accusing him of exposing the Congress's 'anti-Hindu' stance. Gandhi made the remarks during a discussion on secular politics, suggesting that famous Indian reformers preached inclusivity. BJP leaders condemned Gandhi, terming his comments as disrespectful to Hindu beliefs.

Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Lord Ram
In a recent flurry of political exchanges, the BJP has heavily criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for describing Lord Ram as merely a 'mythological figure'. This assertion, made during an international discussion, has been labeled by BJP spokespersons as a clear demonstration of the Congress party's alleged 'anti-Hindu' nature.

Gandhi's remarks surfaced in response to a question about secularism in politics amid a rise in Hindu nationalism. He drew comparisons with Indian reformers like Jyotirao Phule and Mahatma Gandhi, advocating for inclusivity. But BJP representatives argue Gandhi's words slight Hindu sentiments, alleging a deliberate undermining of religious respect.

BJP national figures, including Pradeep Bhandari and Amit Malviya, have urged Gandhi and the Congress party to respect billions of Hindu followers worldwide. Highlighting Lord Ram's significance beyond mythology, they call Gandhi's statements an affront to India's cultural heritage and narrative.

