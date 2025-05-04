Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Lord Ram

In a recent flurry of political exchanges, the BJP has heavily criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for describing Lord Ram as merely a 'mythological figure'. This assertion, made during an international discussion, has been labeled by BJP spokespersons as a clear demonstration of the Congress party's alleged 'anti-Hindu' nature.

Gandhi's remarks surfaced in response to a question about secularism in politics amid a rise in Hindu nationalism. He drew comparisons with Indian reformers like Jyotirao Phule and Mahatma Gandhi, advocating for inclusivity. But BJP representatives argue Gandhi's words slight Hindu sentiments, alleging a deliberate undermining of religious respect.

BJP national figures, including Pradeep Bhandari and Amit Malviya, have urged Gandhi and the Congress party to respect billions of Hindu followers worldwide. Highlighting Lord Ram's significance beyond mythology, they call Gandhi's statements an affront to India's cultural heritage and narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)