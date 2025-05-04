Left Menu

India Seeks Partners, Not Preachers: Jaishankar's Message to Europe

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's need for partners, not preachers, during a discussion on geopolitical changes, particularly concerning Europe and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He called for mutual interest in international relations and reiterated India's 'Russia realism' approach, advocating engagement over prescriptive solutions.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:29 IST
India is advocating for "partners" rather than "preachers," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted on Sunday. His message, seemingly directed at Europe amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict, highlighted New Delhi's strategic 'Russia realism' and the significant relationship between the two nations.

In an interactive session, Jaishankar discussed the wider geopolitical shifts, stating that Europe is undergoing a 'reality check' and should embrace mutual interests to forge deeper ties with India. He underscored the longstanding 'Russia realism' approach and the complementary roles India and Russia play globally.

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine crisis, India maintained and expanded its engagement with Moscow, countering Western criticism. Jaishankar argued against Western strategies omitting Russia, emphasizing practicality in international relations, and called for cooperation rooted in mutuality rather than ideological differences.

