India and Japan Strengthen Defence Ties Amid Rising Regional Tensions

In a climate of heightened regional tensions, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to engage in strategic dialogues with Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani. This significant meeting comes in response to growing unease between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and China's assertive activities in the South China Sea.

The defense ministry has highlighted that the two nations will exchange critical insights and strategies pertaining to regional and global security matters. A key focus will be placed on strengthening bilateral defense ties and exploring avenues for deeper defense industrial cooperation between India and Japan.

As the ministers convene for their second meeting in six months, they aim to cement a reciprocal supply and services agreement to boost military collaboration and interoperability. This gathering underscores the longstanding India-Japan friendship, now elevated to a special strategic global partnership, which remains pivotal for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

