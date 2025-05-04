Trump's AI Pope Image Sparks Outrage Among New York Bishops

The recent posting of an AI-generated image of Donald Trump as a pontiff has prompted a wave of criticism from Catholic leaders in New York. Cardinal Timothy Dolan remarked on the affair, expressing it wasn't a prudent action, though he stopped short of demanding an apology from the president.

The provocative image, depicting Trump in papal attire, was shared on his Truth Social platform shortly after the funeral of Pope Francis. Despite not being a Catholic, Trump attended the ceremony, only to then share the controversial image which was subsequently reposted by the White House on its official X account.

Responses to the image have been polarized, with many religious figures stating it lacks decorum. The Catholic bishops of New York State expressed their discontent, labeling the post as neither clever nor funny. The incident has sparked significant media coverage, with many Italian outlets criticizing the act further.

