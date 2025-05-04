Rafale Row: Shiv Sena and BJP Slam Congress Over 'Nimbu Mirchi' Jibe

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai over his controversial remarks about 'nimbu mirchi on Rafale', accusing the Congress Party of seeking attention at any cost. Shaina stressed that the Congress has a history of questioning government actions, even during significant events like Balakot.

Ajay Rai's comment came as a criticism of the central government's perceived inaction following the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting that Rafale jets are merely being showpieces with 'nimbu mirchi' hanging on them. Rai's statement was symbolically illustrated with a toy plane, suggesting inaction despite increased terrorist activities.

Condemning Rai's remarks, BJP leader CR Kesavan called them 'reprehensible', asserting they undermine the morale of India's armed forces. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari further criticized Congress, labeling it as aligning with adversarial narratives. The debate intensifies as the country mourns victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)