Left Menu

Rafale Row: Shiv Sena and BJP Slam Congress Over 'Nimbu Mirchi' Jibe

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC and BJP leaders criticised Congress after UP President Ajay Rai mocked Rafale jets with 'nimbu mirchi' remarks. Shiv Sena accused Congress of opportunism, while BJP condemned lowering of armed forces' morale. The controversy followed Pahalgam terror attack with calls for decisive government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:54 IST
Rafale Row: Shiv Sena and BJP Slam Congress Over 'Nimbu Mirchi' Jibe
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai over his controversial remarks about 'nimbu mirchi on Rafale', accusing the Congress Party of seeking attention at any cost. Shaina stressed that the Congress has a history of questioning government actions, even during significant events like Balakot.

Ajay Rai's comment came as a criticism of the central government's perceived inaction following the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting that Rafale jets are merely being showpieces with 'nimbu mirchi' hanging on them. Rai's statement was symbolically illustrated with a toy plane, suggesting inaction despite increased terrorist activities.

Condemning Rai's remarks, BJP leader CR Kesavan called them 'reprehensible', asserting they undermine the morale of India's armed forces. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari further criticized Congress, labeling it as aligning with adversarial narratives. The debate intensifies as the country mourns victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025