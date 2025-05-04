Starmer and Albanese Bolster AUKUS Ambitions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have agreed to strengthen defence and security cooperation, focusing on their joint submarine programme, AUKUS. The discussion was confirmed through a statement from Starmer's office, highlighting the shared support for Ukraine and future collaboration.
In a significant development in international relations, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation.
During a phone conversation, the two leaders highlighted their unified support for Ukraine and expressed a strong resolve to increase ambition on their joint submarine programme, AUKUS, according to a statement from Starmer's Downing Street office.
Further cooperation is anticipated as London's AUKUS special representative, Stephen Lovegrove, is set to travel to Australia in the coming weeks to discuss the programme in detail.
