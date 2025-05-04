Zelenskiy Calls for Unyielding Pressure on Moscow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges increased pressure on Russia to agree to a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine. Speaking in Prague, he emphasizes the need for sanctions and European support to end the conflict. Zelenskiy highlights the importance of a 30-day ceasefire and defense cooperation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is urging heightened pressure on Moscow to secure a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking alongside Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, Zelenskiy called for sanctions and concrete support from Kyiv's allies to bring an end to the hostilities.
'Without increased pressure, Russia will not take real practical steps to end the war,' Zelenskiy stated, criticizing a recent three-day ceasefire initiated by Russia as insufficient. Instead, he advocates for an unconditional, 30-day ceasefire, aligning with a U.S. proposal aimed at promoting diplomacy.
The Czech Republic has emerged as a key supporter of Ukraine, launching initiatives to supply large-calibre ammunition. Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for enhanced defense collaboration and stresses that President Putin possesses the power to end the war instantaneously. The Ukrainian leader is also discussing further military cooperation and sanctions with global partners.
