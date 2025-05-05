Left Menu

Simion's Surge: Eurosceptic Nationalism on the Rise in Romania

George Simion is leading Romania's presidential election as nationalistic sentiments akin to Trump's rise. While Simion promotes Romania's sovereignty and questions EU dynamics, his potential victory could strain NATO ties and impact regional stability, especially concerning the current conflict involving Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 00:18 IST
Simion's Surge: Eurosceptic Nationalism on the Rise in Romania

Amid a wave of nationalism echoing Donald Trump's influence, George Simion is poised to take the lead in Romania's presidential election, according to exit polls from Sunday's vote. With Simion's nationalist agenda capturing approximately 30-33% support, he surpasses former senator Crin Antonescu and Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, who are neck-and-neck for second place.

The exit poll figures exclude significant overseas votes, likely favoring Simion and Dan. At 38, Simion is known for his opposition to military support for Ukraine and his critiques of EU leadership, aligning himself with the 'Make America Great Again' movement.

Simion's potential victory on May 18 could signal changes for Romania's foreign relations and economic stability. Political observers express concerns over diminishing private investments and potential destabilization of NATO's eastern front amidst ongoing tensions at the Ukrainian border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025