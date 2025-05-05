Amid a wave of nationalism echoing Donald Trump's influence, George Simion is poised to take the lead in Romania's presidential election, according to exit polls from Sunday's vote. With Simion's nationalist agenda capturing approximately 30-33% support, he surpasses former senator Crin Antonescu and Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, who are neck-and-neck for second place.

The exit poll figures exclude significant overseas votes, likely favoring Simion and Dan. At 38, Simion is known for his opposition to military support for Ukraine and his critiques of EU leadership, aligning himself with the 'Make America Great Again' movement.

Simion's potential victory on May 18 could signal changes for Romania's foreign relations and economic stability. Political observers express concerns over diminishing private investments and potential destabilization of NATO's eastern front amidst ongoing tensions at the Ukrainian border.

