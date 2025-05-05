Left Menu

US News Roundup: Trump, TikTok, and Political Shifts

The summary highlights key US news briefs: Cardinal Dolan criticized Trump's AI-generated pope image, Elise Stefanik considers running for New York governor, some Americans plan to move to Europe if Trump wins reelection, Trump discusses due process, and extends TikTok's deadline, among other political developments.

Updated: 05-05-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 05:24 IST
US News Roundup: Trump, TikTok, and Political Shifts
Trump

Cardinal Timothy Dolan expressed disapproval of President Trump's AI-generated image depicting him as the Pope. The Catholic leader stopped short of suggesting the White House issue an apology to offended Catholics. This incident occurred as New York's cardinal prepared for the conclave to decide Pope Francis's successor.

In another political maneuver, Representative Elise Stefanik announced she's contemplating a gubernatorial run against Governor Kathy Hochul. Expressing dissatisfaction with current leadership, Stefanik hinted at bringing a fresh perspective to New York politics, energizing both Republican and Democrat supporters.

President Trump made headlines with various actions. He questioned the application of due process rights amid his administration's deportation efforts and extended the deadline for TikTok's divestment. Additionally, he stated Jerome Powell's term as Fed Chair should remain unchanged despite economic criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

