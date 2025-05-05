Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Mamata Banerjee Faces Criticism Over Murshidabad Violence

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's impending visit to Murshidabad comes amid intense criticism from BJP leaders following recent violence in the region. Accusations of failed governance and complicity in communal unrest have escalated political tension, with calls for intervention amid claims of rising radicalization and insecurity under Banerjee's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:29 IST
BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya has questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to visit the violence-stricken Murshidabad region, citing concerns over a breakdown in constitutional order. Bhattacharya emphasized the need for intervention by constitutional authorities, accusing Banerjee of failing in her governance.

Amidst accusations of escalating radicalization and the presence of sleeper cells, Bhattacharya criticized Banerjee's silence on controversial remarks made by Firhad Hakim regarding conversion. The BJP maintains its stand against invoking Article 356 but insists that democratic processes can rid West Bengal of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The recent unrest in Murshidabad, including violence on April 11 linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protest, has led to casualties and displacement of numerous residents. Accusations of the state government providing shelter to rioters have further fueled allegations of appeasement politics under Banerjee's administration, raising concerns over security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

