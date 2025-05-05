Left Menu

Tension Rises as Supreme Court Reviews Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board is optimistic about the Supreme Court overturning the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, citing violations against constitutional rights. Nationwide protests and strategic meetings are underway to rally against the Act. The Union Government defends the legislation, asserting it does not infringe on fundamental rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:35 IST
Tension Rises as Supreme Court Reviews Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act
All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) remains hopeful that the Supreme Court will deliver justice as it prepares to hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali criticized the amendments, claiming they violate rights to equality, religious freedom, and property ownership.

In April, the Supreme Court requested the government present its responses to these concerns. Despite ongoing legal battles, protests are being organized nationwide, underscoring the call to 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution.' Upcoming events include a women's protest, a human chain, and a sit-in protest, symbolizing growing resistance against the amendments.

The Union Government argues that the Waqf (Amendment) Act does not breach constitutional guarantees. Passed in April by both Houses of Parliament, the law remains contentious, with stakeholders mobilizing support through round-table meetings and extensive rallies to demand its repeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025