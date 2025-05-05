Tension Rises as Supreme Court Reviews Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) remains hopeful that the Supreme Court will deliver justice as it prepares to hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali criticized the amendments, claiming they violate rights to equality, religious freedom, and property ownership.

In April, the Supreme Court requested the government present its responses to these concerns. Despite ongoing legal battles, protests are being organized nationwide, underscoring the call to 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution.' Upcoming events include a women's protest, a human chain, and a sit-in protest, symbolizing growing resistance against the amendments.

The Union Government argues that the Waqf (Amendment) Act does not breach constitutional guarantees. Passed in April by both Houses of Parliament, the law remains contentious, with stakeholders mobilizing support through round-table meetings and extensive rallies to demand its repeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)