Pritam Singh Retains Position as Singapore's Leader of the Opposition

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Monday that Pritam Singh, Secretary-General of the Workers' Party, will continue as Leader of the Opposition in the newly formed parliament following the May 3 general election.

In a social media statement, Wong affirmed, "Singh will stay on as Leader of the Opposition, equipped with the necessary staff and resources to fulfill his responsibilities." This declaration comes after a direct conversation with Singh.

The Workers' Party, a key opposition force in Singapore, cemented its position with 10 elected seats and 2 NCMP seats in the parliament. Despite uncertainty before the announcement, Singh remains a pivotal figure in the nation's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)