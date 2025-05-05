Left Menu

Pritam Singh Retains Position as Singapore's Leader of the Opposition

Pritam Singh will continue as Singapore's Leader of the Opposition after the recent general election, confirmed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The Workers' Party retained its seats, solidifying its presence in parliament. Singh will maintain resources and staff for his role as Leader of the Opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:10 IST
Pritam Singh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Monday that Pritam Singh, Secretary-General of the Workers' Party, will continue as Leader of the Opposition in the newly formed parliament following the May 3 general election.

In a social media statement, Wong affirmed, "Singh will stay on as Leader of the Opposition, equipped with the necessary staff and resources to fulfill his responsibilities." This declaration comes after a direct conversation with Singh.

The Workers' Party, a key opposition force in Singapore, cemented its position with 10 elected seats and 2 NCMP seats in the parliament. Despite uncertainty before the announcement, Singh remains a pivotal figure in the nation's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

