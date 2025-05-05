Left Menu

Putin to Visit India: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for an annual summit in India. During their phone conversation, both leaders stressed the importance of a united approach against terrorism. They reaffirmed the strong, strategic nature of Indo-Russian ties, which persist unaffected by external influences.

Updated: 05-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:56 IST
PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/ @narendramodi) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the annual high-level meeting in India, according to the Kremlin's Monday statement.

The leaders emphasized their commitment to a relentless battle against terrorism, underscoring the importance of combating all forms of terror.

Putin's acceptance highlights the enduring strategic strength of Indo-Russian relations, which remain robust and uninfluenced by external pressures, continuing to thrive in multiple arenas.

