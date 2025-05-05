Putin to Visit India: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for an annual summit in India. During their phone conversation, both leaders stressed the importance of a united approach against terrorism. They reaffirmed the strong, strategic nature of Indo-Russian ties, which persist unaffected by external influences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the annual high-level meeting in India, according to the Kremlin's Monday statement.
The leaders emphasized their commitment to a relentless battle against terrorism, underscoring the importance of combating all forms of terror.
Putin's acceptance highlights the enduring strategic strength of Indo-Russian relations, which remain robust and uninfluenced by external pressures, continuing to thrive in multiple arenas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact Against Cross-Border Terrorism
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Modi and Vance Tackle Trade and Climate Concerns
US Vice President Vance's Historic India Visit: Strengthening Ties Through Heritage and Diplomacy
Diplomacy in Action: Iran-China Talks Amidst U.S. Sanctions
Global Headlines: From Vatican Meetings to Ceasefire Accusations