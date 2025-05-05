Congress Claims Victory as Modi Government Agrees to Caste Census

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala announced that the Modi government has succumbed to mounting pressure from the Congress and marginalized communities to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census.

Addressing the media in Bihar, Surjewala criticized the ruling BJP for its delay and alleged resistance to gathering caste data since their tenure began. He claimed a caste census has been a priority for Congress since the UPA era.

Surjewala expressed skepticism about the government's commitment, as no specific timeline has been disclosed for the census. He emphasized Congress's continued vigilance in ensuring the census is conducted transparently.

