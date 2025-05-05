Congress Claims Victory as Modi Government Agrees to Caste Census
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala claims the Modi government has yielded to the party's demand for a caste census. He criticizes the BJP’s previous reluctance, asserting that social justice and caste listing have been a priority for Congress. The government has announced plans for a transparent caste enumeration.
- Country:
- India
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala announced that the Modi government has succumbed to mounting pressure from the Congress and marginalized communities to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census.
Addressing the media in Bihar, Surjewala criticized the ruling BJP for its delay and alleged resistance to gathering caste data since their tenure began. He claimed a caste census has been a priority for Congress since the UPA era.
Surjewala expressed skepticism about the government's commitment, as no specific timeline has been disclosed for the census. He emphasized Congress's continued vigilance in ensuring the census is conducted transparently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Accuses BJP of Vendetta in National Herald Case, Advocates Congress Resilience
Owaisi Slams BJP Over Radical Stance on Supreme Court
Outcry Over BJP MP's Remarks: A Threat to Judicial Independence?
BJP Distances Itself from Controversial Remarks by MPs on Supreme Court
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Focus on Trivial Issues