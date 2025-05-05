Political Maneuvers: Shiv Sena's Strategic Absence

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena opted out of an all-party meeting called in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, citing legislative work commitments. However, it was later revealed that a strategic decision was made to avoid making other opposition parties uncomfortable by demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant referenced his and Sanjay Raut's legislative travels as the reason for missing the April 24 meeting. Despite the absence, Sawant took the opportunity to question the intelligence lapses related to the terror attack.

The meeting, convened post the terror attack that resulted in 26 casualties, sought unified political action against terrorism. While some opposition leaders criticized security inadequacies, others voiced full support for decisive counter-terrorism strategies from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)