Political Turmoil in Kerala Over Pakistani Immigrants

The BJP demands immediate deportation of Pakistani nationals from Kerala to ensure justice for Pahalgam terror victims. BJP leaders criticize Congress and CPI(M) for inaction on illegal immigration and call for stringent measures. They emphasize national security and insist on a secure state for a developed Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:49 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its call for the deportation of Pakistani nationals residing in Kerala in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The party's state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, accused Kerala of being the only state not adhering to directives on illegal immigrants.

During a BJP convention in Kottarakkara, Chandrasekhar criticized the Congress and CPI(M) for their inability to address issues related to illegal Pakistani-Bangladeshi immigrants. He stressed the non-negotiable nature of national security and condemned 'appeasement politics,' declaring that Kerala must prioritize security for development.

Former Union Minister V Muraleedharan supported the demand, urging Kerala to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to deliver justice to the families of the Pahalgam victims. He asserted that even those with long-term visas should not remain, emphasizing the need for residents to take Indian citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

