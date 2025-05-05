Mahagathbandhan's United Front: A Strategic Bid Against BJP in Bihar

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby underscored the Mahagathbandhan's primary aim to collectively challenge and defeat the BJP-led NDA in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

During a media briefing, Baby, who recently assumed the role of general secretary, highlighted that the party's 24th Congress emphasized forging widespread unity among leftist, democratic, and secular entities in every state to counter the BJP. He noted that Bihar would be the initial testing ground for these efforts with elections looming later this year. Baby expressed the CPI(M)'s approval of the Mahagathbandhan's preparatory actions towards this goal.

Furthermore, a meeting chaired by Baby, joined by senior leader Ashok Dhawle, reviewed plans for the upcoming nationwide strike on May 20, orchestrated by Central Trade Unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, opposing the Modi government's policies. Discussions aimed to ensure the strike's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)