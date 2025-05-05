Left Menu

Mahagathbandhan's United Front: A Strategic Bid Against BJP in Bihar

The CPI(M) general secretary, MA Baby, emphasized the Mahagathbandhan's goal to defeat the BJP-led NDA in Bihar assembly polls. The 24th Congress called for unity among left, democratic, and secular forces. Discussions included the all-India strike against central government's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:27 IST
Mahagathbandhan's United Front: A Strategic Bid Against BJP in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby underscored the Mahagathbandhan's primary aim to collectively challenge and defeat the BJP-led NDA in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

During a media briefing, Baby, who recently assumed the role of general secretary, highlighted that the party's 24th Congress emphasized forging widespread unity among leftist, democratic, and secular entities in every state to counter the BJP. He noted that Bihar would be the initial testing ground for these efforts with elections looming later this year. Baby expressed the CPI(M)'s approval of the Mahagathbandhan's preparatory actions towards this goal.

Furthermore, a meeting chaired by Baby, joined by senior leader Ashok Dhawle, reviewed plans for the upcoming nationwide strike on May 20, orchestrated by Central Trade Unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, opposing the Modi government's policies. Discussions aimed to ensure the strike's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025