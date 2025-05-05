Political Tensions Rise as CPI(M) Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Delayed Visit to Murshidabad

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her delayed visit to Murshidabad after violent protests erupted over the Waqf Act. The CPI(M) reiterated its demand for a judicial probe into the communal disturbances.

Party state secretary Mohammed Salim accused Banerjee of minimizing the issue by labeling participants as mere criminals, instead of addressing the communal tensions directly. The violence in Murshidabad's Dhuliyan, Samserganj, and other areas left three dead, amidst protests against the anti-Waqf Amendment Act in April.

Salim further accused the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP of leveraging the incident to play divisive politics, particularly concerning the affected families of Haragobinda Das and Chandan Das. He warned of a growing religious divide for political gains and accused the BJP of potentially exploiting national security issues like the Pahalgam terror attack for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)