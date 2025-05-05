Rwanda-Congo Peace Initiative Aims to Halt Conflict and Boost Investment
Congo and Rwanda have submitted a draft peace proposal to end conflict in eastern Congo and encourage Western investment. While both countries' foreign ministers agreed to submit the proposal, confirmations remain pending. Diplomacy coincides with ongoing fighting involving Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, and economic agreements with the U.S. are under discussion.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
Congo and Rwanda have presented a draft peace proposal intended to halt fighting in eastern Congo and draw significant Western investment. A senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump shared this development earlier this week, outlining the administration's strategy to resolve a long-standing conflict in a mineral-rich region.
During a ceremony in Washington, the foreign ministers of the two nations pledged to deliver the draft by May 2, alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, both countries have yet to confirm the proposal's submission. Rwanda's Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, stated the contributions are still being consolidated.
Massad Boulos, Trump's senior adviser for Africa and the Middle East, described the proposal as a vital move towards peace. The goal is for Rubio to engage with his Rwandan and Congolese counterparts by mid-May to finalize the peace accord. Prior to signing, economic agreements benefitting both nations, involving substantial U.S. mining investments, must be settled.
