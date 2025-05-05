Left Menu

Ugandan Opposition Activist's Shocking Court Appearance Sparks Outrage

Eddie Mutwe, a Ugandan opposition activist and chief bodyguard for Bobi Wine, reemerged in court, charged with robbery and remanded to prison. He had previously disappeared, with allegations that he was held by the president's son. The activist reported severe torture while detained.

Eddie Mutwe, a prominent Ugandan opposition activist and key bodyguard for political leader Bobi Wine, made a limping court appearance on Monday amidst allegations of severe abuse during detention. Mutwe had gone missing on April 27, with reports suggesting involvement by Uganda's military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni, had boasted about capturing Mutwe and holding him in his basement. This development has sparked accusations of human rights violations. Mutwe's lawyer has disclosed that his client has been tortured, citing electrocution and lack of medical attention.

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has urged for Mutwe's release, claiming unlawful detention. With elections approaching, Museveni's administration faces criticism of recurring illegal detentions and human rights abuses, accusations officials have consistently denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

