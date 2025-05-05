Ugandan Opposition Activist's Shocking Court Appearance Sparks Outrage

Eddie Mutwe, a prominent Ugandan opposition activist and key bodyguard for political leader Bobi Wine, made a limping court appearance on Monday amidst allegations of severe abuse during detention. Mutwe had gone missing on April 27, with reports suggesting involvement by Uganda's military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni, had boasted about capturing Mutwe and holding him in his basement. This development has sparked accusations of human rights violations. Mutwe's lawyer has disclosed that his client has been tortured, citing electrocution and lack of medical attention.

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has urged for Mutwe's release, claiming unlawful detention. With elections approaching, Museveni's administration faces criticism of recurring illegal detentions and human rights abuses, accusations officials have consistently denied.

