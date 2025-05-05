Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Call for Unity in Riot-Hit Murshidabad

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, addressed unrest in Murshidabad district, emphasizing the importance of peace and cultural preservation. She accused the BJP of shielding instigators and instructed local leaders to prevent future disturbances, while forming a committee to monitor the situation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a crucial meeting with party members in riot-affected Murshidabad, urging the importance of maintaining peace and harmony.

Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over recent disturbances, calling them 'orchestrated violence,' and blamed the BJP for protecting those responsible.

The Chief Minister directed leaders to remain vigilant, form a monitoring committee, and prepare for upcoming elections, while denouncing 'false propaganda' surrounding the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

