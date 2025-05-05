Mamata Banerjee's Call for Unity in Riot-Hit Murshidabad

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a crucial meeting with party members in riot-affected Murshidabad, urging the importance of maintaining peace and harmony.

Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over recent disturbances, calling them 'orchestrated violence,' and blamed the BJP for protecting those responsible.

The Chief Minister directed leaders to remain vigilant, form a monitoring committee, and prepare for upcoming elections, while denouncing 'false propaganda' surrounding the violence.

