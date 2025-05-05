Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: A Day of Diplomatic Progress in Wayanad

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the recently inaugurated Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kalpetta. Accompanied by local party leaders, she assessed the center's operations.

Priyanka recommended increasing the daily applications to 120, highlighting the center's importance for the public's convenience. She praised the mobile system serving remote areas.

She also reviewed railway projects, stressing the need to expedite the Vaniyambalam flyover's construction. Later, she met the Archbishop of Calicut before heading to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)