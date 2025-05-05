Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: A Day of Diplomatic Progress in Wayanad

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kalpetta, suggesting an increase in daily applications. She discussed railway projects in the constituency, urging faster construction of the Vaniyambalam railway flyover. Before departing for New Delhi, she met with the Archbishop of Calicut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:16 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: A Day of Diplomatic Progress in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the recently inaugurated Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kalpetta. Accompanied by local party leaders, she assessed the center's operations.

Priyanka recommended increasing the daily applications to 120, highlighting the center's importance for the public's convenience. She praised the mobile system serving remote areas.

She also reviewed railway projects, stressing the need to expedite the Vaniyambalam flyover's construction. Later, she met the Archbishop of Calicut before heading to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025