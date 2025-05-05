Romania’s Political Shake-Up: Navigating Uncertain Waters
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu resigned following a far-right leader's election success, disrupting a coalition. George Simion leads a run-off against centrist Nicusor Dan. Ciolacu's Social Democrats' withdrawal from the coalition impacts Romania's Western alignment. Economic instability and potential EU disruption loom amid election tensions and geopolitical concerns.
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stepped down on Monday, following a decisive victory by far-right opposition leader George Simion in the presidential election's first round. Ciolacu announced his centre-left Social Democrats' exit from the pro-Western coalition, signaling a major political shift and leaving cabinet ministers in interim roles.
Simion, a hard-right eurosceptic, gained 41% of votes and will face Bucharest's Mayor Nicusor Dan in a run-off. Despite the Social Democrats winning the largest number of parliamentary seats in December, Simion's AUR and other far-right parties now hold significant sway, complicating the political landscape.
This election intensified concerns over Romania's alliances, with a Simion victory potentially isolating the country and challenging NATO's eastern security dynamics. Romania, struggling with a large budget deficit, faces economic risks and political instability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
