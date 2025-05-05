Romania’s Political Shake-Up: Navigating Uncertain Waters

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stepped down on Monday, following a decisive victory by far-right opposition leader George Simion in the presidential election's first round. Ciolacu announced his centre-left Social Democrats' exit from the pro-Western coalition, signaling a major political shift and leaving cabinet ministers in interim roles.

Simion, a hard-right eurosceptic, gained 41% of votes and will face Bucharest's Mayor Nicusor Dan in a run-off. Despite the Social Democrats winning the largest number of parliamentary seats in December, Simion's AUR and other far-right parties now hold significant sway, complicating the political landscape.

This election intensified concerns over Romania's alliances, with a Simion victory potentially isolating the country and challenging NATO's eastern security dynamics. Romania, struggling with a large budget deficit, faces economic risks and political instability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)