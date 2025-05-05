Political War of Words: Sharma vs. Gehlot Over BJP's Training Camp
A verbal clash has emerged between Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the BJP’s training camp in Gujarat. Gehlot criticized the camp near the Statue of Unity, prompting Sharma to question Gehlot's mental health. The row highlights political tensions in the state.
A heated exchange of words has erupted between Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. This confrontation stems from Gehlot's criticism of the Rajasthan BJP's decision to hold a training camp for its MPs and MLAs in Kevadia, Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity.
Gehlot questioned the necessity of the camp amidst Rajasthan's pressing issues, implying that the BJP government is inadequately trained. In response, Sharma suggested that Gehlot has 'lost his mental balance,' escalating the tension. Gehlot refuted Sharma's remarks, asserting his mental and physical well-being and his continued commitment to serving the people.
The dispute drew further comments from opposition leader Tikaram Jully, who criticized the governing BJP for allegedly prioritizing a luxury training camp over addressing urgent state matters like law and order, water, and electricity. This row underlines the political friction within the state leading up to upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
