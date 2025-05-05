Haryana Amplifies Police Recruitment Quota for Agniveers

In a significant policy shift, the Haryana Government has decided to double the reservation quota for Agniveers in police recruitment, raising it from 10% to 20%. This decision was unveiled during a meeting of the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The meeting, conducted on August 5, 2024, led to several policy changes regarding Agniveers. Initially, a 10% horizontal reservation was granted in direct recruitment to several groups, including Constable posts in the Police Department. Following guidance from the Union Home Minister, the reservation for Agniveers in police roles is now set at 20%.

Apart from the increased reservation, the Council of Ministers announced additional benefits for Agniveers, such as age relaxations and exemptions from the Common Eligibility Test for Group C posts. Financial incentives include annual subsidies for industries hiring Agniveers and interest-free loans for those pursuing self-employment or entrepreneurship opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)