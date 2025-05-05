Left Menu

Haryana Amplifies Police Recruitment Quota for Agniveers

The Haryana Government announced an increase in the reservation quota for Agniveers in police recruitment from 10% to 20%. This decision, made during a State Cabinet meeting, aligns with the Union Home Minister's directive. Other provisions include age relaxations and exemptions from the Common Eligibility Test for certain posts.

05-05-2025
CM Nayab Saini chairs cabinet meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, the Haryana Government has decided to double the reservation quota for Agniveers in police recruitment, raising it from 10% to 20%. This decision was unveiled during a meeting of the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The meeting, conducted on August 5, 2024, led to several policy changes regarding Agniveers. Initially, a 10% horizontal reservation was granted in direct recruitment to several groups, including Constable posts in the Police Department. Following guidance from the Union Home Minister, the reservation for Agniveers in police roles is now set at 20%.

Apart from the increased reservation, the Council of Ministers announced additional benefits for Agniveers, such as age relaxations and exemptions from the Common Eligibility Test for Group C posts. Financial incentives include annual subsidies for industries hiring Agniveers and interest-free loans for those pursuing self-employment or entrepreneurship opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

