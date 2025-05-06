Fascinating Trade Talks: U.S. and Canada Navigate Complex Deal

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted the complexities in negotiating a trade deal with Canada during an interview with Fox Business on Monday. The discussions come ahead of a key meeting involving President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Lutnick expressed that the upcoming meeting in Washington would be 'fascinating' but emphasized the challenges that lie ahead in ironing out a comprehensive agreement between the two nations.

Detailing the intricacies of the deal, Lutnick expressed skepticism about achieving a perfect outcome, underscoring the importance of diplomatic dialogue as Trump and Carney prepare to discuss pivotal trade issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)