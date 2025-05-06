Left Menu

Lawyer Challenges Security Clearance Revocation in Trump Era Retaliation Case

Mark Zaid, a lawyer who represented a whistleblower leading to Trump's impeachment, files a lawsuit against the Trump administration for revoking his security clearance. Zaid argues the decision was unconstitutional, retaliatory, and lacked due process. Zaid seeks a court declaration to reinstate his clearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 05:14 IST
In a bold legal move, attorney Mark Zaid has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for what he calls an 'unconstitutional retaliation' following the revocation of his U.S. security clearance. Zaid, known for representing a whistleblower whose complaint led to former President Trump's impeachment, argues the revocation was a retaliatory act for his legal work in exposing governmental misconduct.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington D.C., asserts that the administration's decision jeopardizes constitutional rights by targeting perceived political adversaries under the guise of national security. Zaid's clearance allowed him access to sensitive government information, which he insists was revoked without due process.

The lawsuit seeks to pressure the courts into declaring the revocation unconstitutional and demands the reinstatement of Zaid's security credentials. The case sheds light on the broader implications of political retaliation and constitutional guarantees in the U.S. legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

