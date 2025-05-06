Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Crackdown

A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's request to revoke temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the U.S., including Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. The court ruled that the Homeland Security Secretary lacks compelling justification to terminate their status prematurely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 07:50 IST
Court Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Trump administration's bid to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants. This includes individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, who had been given a two-year 'parole' under President Joe Biden's administration.

The administration's move marks a further step in President Trump's stringent immigration policy, aiming to increase deportations. The Department of Homeland Security argued it had the authority to withdraw these protections, which a federal judge blocked, asserting Homeland Security's legal error in their assessment.

Immigrant rights groups are celebrating the court's ruling as a victory against what they perceive as reckless administration policies. The U.S. Supreme Court may be the next battleground for this case, should the administration choose to appeal further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025