Court Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Crackdown
A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's request to revoke temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the U.S., including Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. The court ruled that the Homeland Security Secretary lacks compelling justification to terminate their status prematurely.
The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Trump administration's bid to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants. This includes individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, who had been given a two-year 'parole' under President Joe Biden's administration.
The administration's move marks a further step in President Trump's stringent immigration policy, aiming to increase deportations. The Department of Homeland Security argued it had the authority to withdraw these protections, which a federal judge blocked, asserting Homeland Security's legal error in their assessment.
Immigrant rights groups are celebrating the court's ruling as a victory against what they perceive as reckless administration policies. The U.S. Supreme Court may be the next battleground for this case, should the administration choose to appeal further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
