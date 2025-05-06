Left Menu

Caste Census Sparks Political Clash in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar criticizes opposition parties for taking credit for the caste-census, accusing them of neglecting the issue during their tenure. He highlights his party's consistent advocacy for the census. Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claims BJP's initiative stems from fear of a united opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:36 IST
UP Minister OP Rajbhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery address, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has criticized opposition parties for attempting to claim credit for the upcoming caste-census. Rajbhar accused the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of ignoring the demand during their time in office, despite having ample opportunity to address the issue.

Rajbhar specifically targeted the Congress for failing to conduct a caste-census during its 60-year rule and called out former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for not raising the matter with the Prime Minister during his tenure. He maintained that his party has been consistently pushing for the census.

On the other hand, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has argued that the BJP's decision to conduct the caste-census arises from fear of a unified PDA front, encompassing backwards, Dalit communities, and minorities. Yadav claims the BJP's governance flaws have united these groups, and he pledged their continued vigilance against irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

