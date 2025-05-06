Assam's Ex Gratia Support for Pahalgam Victims

The Assam cabinet has sanctioned an ex gratia payment of Rs five lakh to each family of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, as disclosed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Sarma noted that the compensation amount, earlier announced as a token of support for the bereaved families, received cabinet approval on Monday night. The Chief Minister chaired a six-hour-long cabinet meeting and subsequently briefed the media regarding the significant decisions taken.

Adding a personal touch, a cabinet minister will visit the next of kin post-May 12 to hand over the ex gratia amount and a condolence message from the Chief Minister. The announcement coincides with the upcoming results of Assam's two-phased panchayat elections, set for May 11, following which the model code of conduct will remain effective.

