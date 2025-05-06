Assam's Ex Gratia Support for Pahalgam Victims
The Assam cabinet approved an ex gratia payment of Rs five lakh to the families of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam attack. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with a cabinet minister to personally deliver the payment and a condolence letter after May 12.
- Country:
- India
The Assam cabinet has sanctioned an ex gratia payment of Rs five lakh to each family of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, as disclosed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.
In a press conference, Sarma noted that the compensation amount, earlier announced as a token of support for the bereaved families, received cabinet approval on Monday night. The Chief Minister chaired a six-hour-long cabinet meeting and subsequently briefed the media regarding the significant decisions taken.
Adding a personal touch, a cabinet minister will visit the next of kin post-May 12 to hand over the ex gratia amount and a condolence message from the Chief Minister. The announcement coincides with the upcoming results of Assam's two-phased panchayat elections, set for May 11, following which the model code of conduct will remain effective.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- ex gratia
- payment
- Pahalgam
- attack
- victims
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- cabinet
- condolence
- token
ALSO READ
Vatican Honors Sri Lanka Bombing Victims as Faith Witnesses
Unclaimed Attacks on French Prisons Continue: Justice Minister Responds
ED's Aggressive Push to Restore Rs 15,000 Crore to Fraud Victims
ISWAP Claims Deadly Attacks in Northwestern Nigeria
Tensions Escalate in Kharkiv Region Amid Renewed Russian Attacks