Left Menu

Assam's Ex Gratia Support for Pahalgam Victims

The Assam cabinet approved an ex gratia payment of Rs five lakh to the families of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam attack. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with a cabinet minister to personally deliver the payment and a condolence letter after May 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:18 IST
Assam's Ex Gratia Support for Pahalgam Victims
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam cabinet has sanctioned an ex gratia payment of Rs five lakh to each family of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, as disclosed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Sarma noted that the compensation amount, earlier announced as a token of support for the bereaved families, received cabinet approval on Monday night. The Chief Minister chaired a six-hour-long cabinet meeting and subsequently briefed the media regarding the significant decisions taken.

Adding a personal touch, a cabinet minister will visit the next of kin post-May 12 to hand over the ex gratia amount and a condolence message from the Chief Minister. The announcement coincides with the upcoming results of Assam's two-phased panchayat elections, set for May 11, following which the model code of conduct will remain effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025