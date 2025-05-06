Left Menu

Starmer Set to Strengthen UK-India Ties with Official Visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India. This follows the announcement of a landmark trade deal between the United Kingdom and India, indicating strengthening ties and increased cooperation between the two nations.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, according to a statement from Starmer's office on Tuesday.

The visit comes on the heels of a landmark trade deal announced between the United Kingdom and India, signaling the two nations' intent to bolster economic cooperation.

Downing Street reports that Prime Minister Modi extended the invitation and Starmer expressed eagerness to make the visit happen at the earliest opportunity.

