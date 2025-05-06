Starmer Set to Strengthen UK-India Ties with Official Visit
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India. This follows the announcement of a landmark trade deal between the United Kingdom and India, indicating strengthening ties and increased cooperation between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, according to a statement from Starmer's office on Tuesday.
The visit comes on the heels of a landmark trade deal announced between the United Kingdom and India, signaling the two nations' intent to bolster economic cooperation.
Downing Street reports that Prime Minister Modi extended the invitation and Starmer expressed eagerness to make the visit happen at the earliest opportunity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security
Diplomatic Bridges: US Vice President J D Vance's Historic Visit to India
US Vice President Vance's Historic India Visit: Strengthening Ties Through Heritage and Diplomacy
US VP JD Vance Makes Historic Visit to India with Family
Kalvakuntla Kavitha's Temple Visit Amidst Political Storms