Escalating Airstrikes: Israel Hits Iranian-Backed Houthis

Israel's military launched a series of airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, disabling key infrastructure in the capital Sanaa, including the international airport. This marks the second consecutive day of strikes in retaliation for a Houthi missile attack targeting Israel's international airport.

The Israeli Defense Forces urged civilians near Yemen's airport to evacuate, warning of immediate threats to safety. Spokesperson Avichay Adraee highlighted on social media the urgency of leaving the area. The Houthis confirmed significant damage from the airstrikes, which extended to the critical port of Hodeida and a cement factory in Bajil.

Tensions have intensified following the Houthis' targeted missile strike near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, causing notable disruptions. The ongoing conflict underlines the Houthis' role in Iran's 'Axis of Resistance' against Israel, with regional repercussions already felt across multiple sectors.

