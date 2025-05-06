Poland's Presidential Election Faces Russian Interference Threat

Poland is dealing with what officials describe as an unprecedented attempt by Russia to meddle in its presidential elections, according to the country's digital affairs minister, Krzysztof Gawkowski. With the first round of voting approaching on May 18, the nation remains vigilant against threats of sabotage, cyberattacks, and disinformation.

Gawkowski made these claims at a defense conference, expressing concerns over disinformation campaigns and hybrid attacks designed to disrupt Polish infrastructure and stymie the state's operations. He accused Russia of doubling its involvement in cyberattacks this year, affecting water, sewage, and power sectors, yet Moscow has consistently denied such allegations.

The issue of outside interference gained further traction after Prime Minister Donald Tusk attributed an April cyberattack on his party's IT systems to foreign actors. Poland has reported increased cyber threats against its space agency and state news services, with acts of arson and sabotage being alleged to have Russian origins.

