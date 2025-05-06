Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Leadership Call to Germany After Merz's Victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Germany for greater European and transatlantic leadership following Friedrich Merz's election as chancellor. Merz initially lost but won the position in a subsequent vote. Germany remains as Ukraine's second-largest military aid supplier, trailing only the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:18 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for enhanced European and transatlantic leadership from Germany following Friedrich Merz's election as the country's 10th chancellor.

Merz faced a historic defeat in the first round of voting on Tuesday morning but managed to secure victory in the second ballot held hours later.

Germany continues to be Ukraine's second-largest provider of military aid, following the United States in support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

