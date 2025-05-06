EU Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has communicated with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, emphasizing the critical humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

In a statement released on X, Kallas urges that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be re-initiated without delay and should not be entangled in political agendas.

According to Kallas, any new aid delivery mechanisms should be channeled through established humanitarian actors to ensure efficacy and impartiality.

