EU Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to immediately resume humanitarian aid to Gaza, stressing that such aid should not be politicized and should be managed through humanitarian actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has communicated with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, emphasizing the critical humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

In a statement released on X, Kallas urges that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be re-initiated without delay and should not be entangled in political agendas.

According to Kallas, any new aid delivery mechanisms should be channeled through established humanitarian actors to ensure efficacy and impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

