EU Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to immediately resume humanitarian aid to Gaza, stressing that such aid should not be politicized and should be managed through humanitarian actors.
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has communicated with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, emphasizing the critical humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.
In a statement released on X, Kallas urges that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be re-initiated without delay and should not be entangled in political agendas.
According to Kallas, any new aid delivery mechanisms should be channeled through established humanitarian actors to ensure efficacy and impartiality.
