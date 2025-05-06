Left Menu

Vladimir Putin: A Quarter Century of Influence

Vladimir Putin, an ex-KGB colonel, became Russia's president on May 7, 1999. Over 25 years, he has remained a dominant figure in Russian politics, winning consecutive elections. Putin's era saw Russia's annexation of Crimea and ongoing military operations in Ukraine. His strategic bond with India highlights his global diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:48 IST
Exactly 25 years ago, on May 7, obscured former KGB colonel Vladimir Putin, with minimal public exposure as St. Petersburg's deputy mayor, ascended to Russia's presidency. Today, Putin, at 72, remains Russia's most recognized leader, winning the last election with an overwhelming 88.48% of votes.

In a recent documentary, Putin expressed his search for a successor, but emphasized that any successor would face strong electoral competition. His leadership spans decades marked by Russia's modernization, including the annexation of Crimea and military strategies in Ukraine, despite global tensions and sanctions.

Putin's tenure also strengthened Russia's ties with India. Recalling the bond, retired Lt Gen Leonid Ivashov noted the strategic importance Putin placed on India, highlighting the longstanding relationship nurtured since his first official visit to the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

