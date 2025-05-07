Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Tensions Flare Along the LoC

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack. Heavy shelling was reported in Poonch and Rajouri by the Pakistani army. Cross-border hostilities persist, violating the ceasefire agreement, while an explosion in Ramban adds to instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 03:20 IST
Operation Sindoor: Tensions Flare Along the LoC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Line of Control (LoC) witnessed heightened tensions on Wednesday as the Pakistani army engaged in heavy mortar shelling on forward villages in Poonch and Rajouri. This occurred shortly after Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Reports detailed shelling in the villages of Krishna Ghati, Shahpur, and Mankote in Poonch, and Laam, Manjakote, and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri. The Indian Army responded to the cross-border aggression, and exchanges continued into the morning hours. These developments follow the Indian military's 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist infrastructure across the LoC.

The operation targeted areas in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, a base for Jaish-e-Mohammad. Meanwhile, ceasefire violations by Pakistan were noted in Bhimber Gali, prompting calibrated responses from India. Additionally, an unexplained explosion in Ramban's Panthiyal sub-division injected further uncertainty into the already volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025