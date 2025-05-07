Operation Sindoor: Tensions Flare Along the LoC
The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack. Heavy shelling was reported in Poonch and Rajouri by the Pakistani army. Cross-border hostilities persist, violating the ceasefire agreement, while an explosion in Ramban adds to instability.
The Line of Control (LoC) witnessed heightened tensions on Wednesday as the Pakistani army engaged in heavy mortar shelling on forward villages in Poonch and Rajouri. This occurred shortly after Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Reports detailed shelling in the villages of Krishna Ghati, Shahpur, and Mankote in Poonch, and Laam, Manjakote, and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri. The Indian Army responded to the cross-border aggression, and exchanges continued into the morning hours. These developments follow the Indian military's 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist infrastructure across the LoC.
The operation targeted areas in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, a base for Jaish-e-Mohammad. Meanwhile, ceasefire violations by Pakistan were noted in Bhimber Gali, prompting calibrated responses from India. Additionally, an unexplained explosion in Ramban's Panthiyal sub-division injected further uncertainty into the already volatile situation.
