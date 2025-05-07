Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Vows Retaliation to Indian Missile Strikes

Amid rising tensions, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned recent Indian missile strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab, calling them an 'act of war.' He asserted Pakistan’s right to retaliate while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized a forceful response. This escalation follows earlier punitive measures by India post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-05-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 03:31 IST
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Vows Retaliation to Indian Missile Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has labelled the recent missile strikes by India on targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab as an 'act of war,' asserting Pakistan's right to respond appropriately. These developments have further strained the tense relations between the two nations.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan's retaliation would be both kinetic and diplomatic, with plans to respond swiftly to India's actions. The attacks, targeting locations such as Kotli and Muzaffarabad, have resulted in casualties and injuries, heightening tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the deployment of air force jets, emphasizing that the strikes were launched from within Indian airspace. Pakistan has reacted by closing its airspace for 48 hours and plans to counter-strike at a time of its choosing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025