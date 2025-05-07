Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Vows Retaliation to Indian Missile Strikes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has labelled the recent missile strikes by India on targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab as an 'act of war,' asserting Pakistan's right to respond appropriately. These developments have further strained the tense relations between the two nations.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan's retaliation would be both kinetic and diplomatic, with plans to respond swiftly to India's actions. The attacks, targeting locations such as Kotli and Muzaffarabad, have resulted in casualties and injuries, heightening tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the deployment of air force jets, emphasizing that the strikes were launched from within Indian airspace. Pakistan has reacted by closing its airspace for 48 hours and plans to counter-strike at a time of its choosing.

