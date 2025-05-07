Trump's New Missouri Judicial Nominees: Strengthening the Conservative Hold

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump put forward four Missouri lawyers to fill federal judgeships, enhancing the conservative influence on the United States judiciary system. This announcement brings his second-term judicial nominations to five after last week's initial nomination for a life-tenured federal judge.

With expectations of making over 100 judicial nominations in the next four years, Trump's impact on the courts remains considerable. Among the nominees are two members of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's team, Joshua Divine and Maria Lanahan, both instrumental in high-profile legal challenges against Biden's initiatives.

Trump highlighted Divine's credentials, noting his clerking experience under U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, which positions him well to protect Missouri's legal framework. If the Senate confirms these nominations, Divine and others will join the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

