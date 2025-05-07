Operation Sindoor: Congress Supports Armed Forces' Retaliation

The Indian armed forces recently conducted missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, the Congress party announced. Called 'Operation Sindoor', the coordinated strikes follow the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, emphasized the party's unwavering alignment with national interests and the armed forces. He reaffirmed Congress's commitment to supporting the government and the military in retaliating against sources of terrorism in the region.

The Indian defence ministry stated that the strikes were precise and carried out without targeting Pakistani military facilities, reflecting a calculated non-escalatory approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)