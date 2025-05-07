Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Boosts Arms Production Amid North Korea's Support for Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged increased production of artillery shells to support Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Recent intelligence suggests North Korea is providing troops and military equipment to Russia, aiming to establish a long-term alliance for military compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:51 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for a significant boost in artillery shell production to support Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine. State media reported Kim's recent visits to munitions factories, where he praised modernization efforts that have reportedly doubled annual shell production capacity.

Intelligence assessments from South Korea claim North Korea has sent thousands of troops to Russia, with significant casualties. Accusations are mounting from Washington and Seoul regarding North Korea's supply of military equipment, including artillery and ballistic missiles, to Russia.

As North Korea confirms its involvement, analysts suggest Kim's regime seeks to solidify ties with Moscow in exchange for advanced military technology. The geopolitical move may position North Korea for strategic gains in eventual negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

