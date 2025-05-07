Left Menu

Tense Brinkmanship: Trump Calls for Quick End to India-Pakistan Hostilities

Following India's military action against terror targets in Pakistan, President Trump expressed hope for a rapid resolution. The strikes were in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, where 26 individuals were killed. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized open communication between India and Pakistan to prevent further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:38 IST
In a significant escalation, India executed military strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, prompting global reactions and calls for calm. US President Donald Trump voiced hope for a swift cessation of hostilities, underscoring the entrenched historical tensions between the nations.

The military action, named 'Operation Sindoor,' was a response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which had ignited widespread outrage. The Indian Defence Ministry asserted their commitment to holding perpetrators accountable in response to the attack that claimed 26 lives.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with both Indian and Pakistani National Security Advisors, urging open communication to prevent further conflict. He, like Trump, expressed optimism for a quick de-escalation as he closely monitors the evolving situation.

