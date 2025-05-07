Tense Brinkmanship: Trump Calls for Quick End to India-Pakistan Hostilities

In a significant escalation, India executed military strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, prompting global reactions and calls for calm. US President Donald Trump voiced hope for a swift cessation of hostilities, underscoring the entrenched historical tensions between the nations.

The military action, named 'Operation Sindoor,' was a response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which had ignited widespread outrage. The Indian Defence Ministry asserted their commitment to holding perpetrators accountable in response to the attack that claimed 26 lives.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with both Indian and Pakistani National Security Advisors, urging open communication to prevent further conflict. He, like Trump, expressed optimism for a quick de-escalation as he closely monitors the evolving situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)