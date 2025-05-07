India Strikes Back: Operation Sindoor Launches A New Era
India's largest military strike on Pakistani territory since 1971 has targeted terror camps in direct retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, under 'Operation Sindoor'. Political and public support is strong, with the government emphasizing restraint and precision in their mission execution, according to Defense Ministry officials.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, commending the initiation of 'Operation Sindoor'. This operation represents a pivotal moment in a 'changing India', aimed at eliminating terrorist threats and addressing the grievances of the country's bereaved women.
The daughter of a Pahalgam terror victim, Asavari Jagdale, expressed deep gratitude for the government's resolve to avenge the attack. This initiative, she noted, serves as both a tribute and a source of justice for those who lost loved ones and has garnered emotional responses nationwide.
Striking within Pakistan's borders for the first time since 1971, India's military operation has been lauded for its precision and restraint, targeting nine key locations associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Prime Minister Modi was reportedly monitoring the situation closely, ensuring the mission's success and maintaining regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
