Operation Sindoor: Telangana's United Stand with Armed Forces
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy voiced strong support for India's missile strikes against terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, termed 'Operation Sindoor'. In response to a terror attack, nine targets were hit. Reddy plans an emergency meeting with key officials to ensure local preparedness and stability.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his strong support for the Indian armed forces following recent missile strikes targeting terror operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' these actions have been seen as a point of national pride.
Reddy took to social media platform 'X' to declare, 'As an Indian citizen first, standing strongly with our armed forces. The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan & PoK make us proud. Let us make this a moment for national solidarity and unity, and all of us speak in one voice - Jai Hind! #OperationSindoor'.
The strikes were carried out early Wednesday, targeting nine locations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. Following these events, Chief Minister Reddy has convened an emergency meeting to discuss state readiness and has instructed departments to remain vigilant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Rise: Pakistan and Bangladesh Shine in ICC Women's ODI Rankings
IMF Urges Pakistan's Federal Budget Overhaul: A Push for Provincial Accountability
Mirza Blames Pakistan Army for Pahalgam Terror Attack
Mohammad Amir Discusses Retirement and Critiques Pakistan Cricket Setup
BJP Leaders Protest Pahalgam Attack, Target Pakistan