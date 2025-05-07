Operation Sindoor: Telangana's United Stand with Armed Forces

On Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his strong support for the Indian armed forces following recent missile strikes targeting terror operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' these actions have been seen as a point of national pride.

Reddy took to social media platform 'X' to declare, 'As an Indian citizen first, standing strongly with our armed forces. The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan & PoK make us proud. Let us make this a moment for national solidarity and unity, and all of us speak in one voice - Jai Hind! #OperationSindoor'.

The strikes were carried out early Wednesday, targeting nine locations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. Following these events, Chief Minister Reddy has convened an emergency meeting to discuss state readiness and has instructed departments to remain vigilant.

