Assam CM Applauds 'Operation Sindoor' with Resounding 'Jai Hind'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong support for 'Operation Sindoor' with an emphatic 'Jai Hind,' acknowledging the Indian armed forces' decisive actions against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Posting on 'X,' Sarma praised the operation, sharing a poster of 'Operation Sindoor' alongside a video featuring fighter jets and air force personnel, underscoring his admiration for the armed forces as 'the pride and glory of India.'

The operation saw Indian forces conduct missile strikes on nine terror targets, weeks after a deadly attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 casualties, drawing commendation from Sarma and national leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)