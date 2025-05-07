Left Menu

Assam CM Applauds 'Operation Sindoor' with Resounding 'Jai Hind'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed 'Operation Sindoor,' praising Indian armed forces for their retaliatory missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were in response to a terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The Chief Minister shared his pride with a 'Jai Hind' post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong support for 'Operation Sindoor' with an emphatic 'Jai Hind,' acknowledging the Indian armed forces' decisive actions against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Posting on 'X,' Sarma praised the operation, sharing a poster of 'Operation Sindoor' alongside a video featuring fighter jets and air force personnel, underscoring his admiration for the armed forces as 'the pride and glory of India.'

The operation saw Indian forces conduct missile strikes on nine terror targets, weeks after a deadly attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 casualties, drawing commendation from Sarma and national leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

