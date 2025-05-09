Drone Tensions Flare: Pakistan Drones Engage Indian Military

Pakistani drones have been sighted in regions of Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, stirring military activity from India, according to military officials on the ground.

This encounter comes just a day after Indian forces successfully intercepted a Pakistani bid to target Indian military bases using drones and missiles.

An official confirmed the engagement with a statement: 'Drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot. They are being engaged.'

(With inputs from agencies.)