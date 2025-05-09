Left Menu

Drone Tensions Flare: Pakistan Drones Engage Indian Military

Pakistani drones were seen in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, prompting Indian military engagement. This follows a thwarted attempt by Pakistan to attack Indian military sites with drones and missiles. The ongoing incident highlights increasing drone-related hostilities between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:11 IST
Drone Tensions Flare: Pakistan Drones Engage Indian Military
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistani drones have been sighted in regions of Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, stirring military activity from India, according to military officials on the ground.

This encounter comes just a day after Indian forces successfully intercepted a Pakistani bid to target Indian military bases using drones and missiles.

An official confirmed the engagement with a statement: 'Drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot. They are being engaged.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025