Drone Tensions Flare: Pakistan Drones Engage Indian Military
Pakistani drones were seen in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, prompting Indian military engagement. This follows a thwarted attempt by Pakistan to attack Indian military sites with drones and missiles. The ongoing incident highlights increasing drone-related hostilities between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistani drones have been sighted in regions of Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, stirring military activity from India, according to military officials on the ground.
This encounter comes just a day after Indian forces successfully intercepted a Pakistani bid to target Indian military bases using drones and missiles.
An official confirmed the engagement with a statement: 'Drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot. They are being engaged.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
